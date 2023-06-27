Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans $400 million this year

Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.
Pickleball may cost Americans $400 million in medical costs this year due to injuries.(TheVillagesFL / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The fastest-growing sport in the U.S. appears to be causing millions of dollars in healthcare bills.

UBS analysts said pickleball accounts for about $377 million, which is about 5 to 10% of unexpected medical costs.

One reason for this is that seniors tend to play it. A 2021 study shows seniors account for the vast majority of related ER visits.

Common injuries include sprains, strains, and fractures.

UBS estimates the number of people who play pickleball could reach 22 million this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong To Severe Storms Expected During The Overnight Hours
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged
Jesse Cahoon
Man faces murder charges in Pamlico County barn fire
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash

Latest News

Pink responds to fan throwing possible human ashes on stage
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event...
Trump and DeSantis trade barbs while staging dueling New Hampshire campaign events