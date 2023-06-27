Onslow County ranked lowest median age for males

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A report released on Thursday shared that Onslow County ranked #1 in the lowest median age for males.

Onslow County is known for its military presence because of the Marine Corps base called Camp Lejeune.

“We are a true military community that is our economic engine,” said Dawn Rochelle, Chief Executive Officer at One Place. “It is what many businesses and community leaders work really to be in partnership and to support in whatever our military families need.”

One Place is a non-profit that helps families get the resources they need, especially when it comes to children.

“We seek to connect families and children to resources,” said Rochelle. “On the prevention side of things we work a lot with our childcare community. We look at accessibility, affordability, and quality of childcare. We have a lot of families here and we are the biggest birth rate per capita in North Carolina.”

But being in your early twenties can be stressful, Rochelle says. “What I would say is the most stressful - is the way our world changes so quickly. I feel like our twenty-somethings feel like they should have their life figured out. What we know about brain development is that the brains are not fully developed until age 25.”

Onslow County has a population of more than 200,000 people. In the report, it shared that men are ranked #1, while women are ranked #5. But Grace Haubrich, a realtor in Jacksonville says there are some challenges when it comes to the housing market.

“It has changed,” said Haubrich. “COVID-19 made a big change in housing and everything else that it did. We couldn’t build houses. We got back logged and when supplies were finally here the prices skyrocketed in supplies.”

Rochelle shared with WITN that 7 out of 10 families in Onslow County are affiliated with the military. Though the rank is low, Rochelle sees the positive side of having a young community.

“In many ways, it represents our opportunity to really be an intergenerational community,” said Rochelle. “Again, a lot of our seniors who live here came here as the youth did through the military”

Men have a median age of 25, while women have a median age of 31.5, and Onslow County ranked 3rd in the United States for the lowest median age at 27 years old.

