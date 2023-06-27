Advertise With Us
New tower caps off Hatteras weather station restoration

Hatteras weather tower
Hatteras weather tower(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - More than thirty years after the collapse of the old weather tower at the U.S. Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras, the historic structure has been rebuilt.

According to the National Park Service, the new coastal warning display tower caps off a series of restoration projects at the Hatteras weather station. The new tower replaces the one that was removed after it collapsed in the 1980s.

Officials with the National Park Service said the original Hatteras weather station and tower were commissioned in 1902 as part of a series of weather stations and observation posts along the coast that served as one of the earliest models of an advanced warning system.

According to the Park Service, in the absence of modern early warning systems, weather stations like the one in Hatteras helped predict rough seas and severe weather. Weather observers often had just hours or minutes to warn residents of approaching storms using flags flown from the weather tower and sirens.

A short ceremony to celebrate the return of the weather tower and several other site improvements is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, July 10 at the U.S. Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

