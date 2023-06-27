Advertise With Us
NCDOT to close Tyrrell intersection for bridge replacement

An NCDOT contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop...
An NCDOT contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop Road at 7 a.m. July 3.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRESWELL, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge in Tyrrell County is being replaced, which will mean a road closure while the work is being done.

NCDOT said that they will close an intersection near the Washington-Tyrrell county line southeast of Creswell will close Monday for a bridge replacement project.

An NCDOT contractor is replacing the South Fork Creek Road bridge over the Bonarva Canal on South Fork Creek Rd near the Washington and Tyrrell County line.

The contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop Road at 7 a.m. July 3. The closure is expected to last until the end of September, depending on the weather.

A marked detour will direct drivers around the construction area during the closure.

