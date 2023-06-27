Lenoir County man arrested twice in as many days on drug, gun charges

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It was a busy couple of days for a Lenoir County man who was arrested twice in as many days on drugs and weapon charges.

Scott Dryden was stopped Sunday when Lenoir County deputies say he tried to avoid a checkpoint on Aldridge Store Road outside of La Grange.

During a search of the man’s vehicle, deputies say they found a concealed firearm, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, hashish, pills, and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested for maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance sells, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a concealed firearm, and open container in a vehicle.

After his arrest, deputies continued their investigation with a search of the man’s home, also on Aldridge Store Road. There they found marijuana, two firearms with homemade suppressors, $1,250 in cash, cocaine paraphernalia, and marijuana paraphernalia, a news release said.

After making bond on the first charges, deputies say Dryden returned home where he was arrested a second time.

Dryden was then charged with maintaining a place for controlled substance sells, possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.