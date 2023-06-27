Former ECU pitcher Whisenhunt makes MLB Futures Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU pitcher Carson Whisenhunt made the Major League Baseball Futures Game roster. He’s in the San Francisco Giants organization and has gone from A to high A to AA this season.

Whisenhunt has a 2.90 earned run average in 13 starts. He’s thrown 49.2 innings with 71 strikeouts to 17 walks.

The MLB Futures Game is Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

