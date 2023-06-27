Former ECU pitcher Whisenhunt makes MLB Futures Game
Whisenhunt has worked up to AA in the Giants organization this season
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Former ECU pitcher Carson Whisenhunt made the Major League Baseball Futures Game roster. He’s in the San Francisco Giants organization and has gone from A to high A to AA this season.
Whisenhunt has a 2.90 earned run average in 13 starts. He’s thrown 49.2 innings with 71 strikeouts to 17 walks.
The MLB Futures Game is Saturday, July 8, at 7 PM at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
