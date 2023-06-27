Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman was injured and two teens had to be freed after a tree fell on their travel trailer at a state park this morning.
It happened around 1:10 a.m. at Goose Creek State Park as heavy storms moved through the area.
Beaufort County said the tree fell on the sleeping compartment of a travel trailer in the park’s RV campground.
The woman was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for treatment, while the two teens were also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
Beaufort County Emergency Services says about 1,000 homes were without power due to the storm, while most of those outages were repaired by 3:00 a.m.
