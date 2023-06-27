ECU Lacrosse head coach Amanda Moore resigns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University women’s lacrosse head coach Amanda Moore has resigned and will become the next head coach at Ohio State University.

Moore took over the program in 2016 and lead it through its inaugural season in 2018. The Pirates have continued to grow making the America East Tournament the past two seasons. She had an overall record of 35-59. The past two seasons her Pirates went 19-17.

“I am incredibly grateful for the last six seasons I have spent at East Carolina University,” Moore said in a statement, “Specifically, I am thankful for Mike Hanley and Jon Gilbert for allowing me the opportunity to not only realize a dream of becoming a head coach but to start the lacrosse program at ECU. Jonathan and I are and always will be eternally grateful to the players, parents, staff and friends that have supported our program and my career over these last six seasons. We are so proud of the teams, past and present, that have worn the Purple and Gold and value each of the relationships and memories we forged over the last seven years with our players and their families. ECU is and will always be a special place to Jonathan and me. We started our family here and forged lifelong friendships and ties to the Greenville community. We wish this program and its players past, present and future nothing but the best as they continue their climb in the lacrosse world.”

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert named Assistant Coach Tianna Wallpher interim head coach. They will hold a national search for the vacancy.

