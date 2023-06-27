Advertise With Us
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts in effect once again for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Another round of Canadian Smoke grips the East
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange air quality alert(WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Code Orange Conditions on Wednesday for Eastern NC
Code Orange Conditions on Wednesday for Eastern NC(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several rounds of Canadian smoke will begin to move southeast across the Carolinas over the next 24 hours. Current smoke model guidance shows a plume of near-surface smoke entering the state from the north and drifting southward throughout the day on Wednesday. Back trajectories for both surface and upper levels show our source airmass will be coming from the Ohio Valley where that smoke plume is currently located, and fine particulate values are elevated in that region. A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day will continue for fine particulate matter for the most of Eastern NC effective beginning at midnight tonight (12AM EDT on 6/28/23) through midnight tomorrow (12AM EDT 6/29/23).

Air Quality Levels across the US
Air Quality Levels across the US(WITN Weather)

Given the anticipated smoke-laden air and favorable conditions for ozone formation (i.e., sunshine, light winds The Department of Environmental Quality says a Code Orange will be in effect for Nash, Wilson, Warren, Halifax, Edgecombe, Martin, Northampton, Bertie, Hertford, Gates, Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan Counties. The rest of Eastern Carolina is under Code Yellow Wednesday.

Smoke Outlook Wednesday
Smoke Outlook Wednesday(WITN Weather)

Code Orange conditions create problems for those with respiratory conditions, those who are elderly or very young. The code yellow conditions can still create issues for people with serious respiratory conditions or highly sensitive lungs.

People with breathing problems should stay inside as much as possible because of the smoke.

