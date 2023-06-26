Advertise With Us
State certifies Blueline Tilefish record-breaking catch from Nags Head

Adkins' fish was 17 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 36 inches from nose to tail, and 20.5 inches in girth.
Adkins' fish was 17 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 36 inches from nose to tail, and 20.5 inches in girth.(North Carolina Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Thomas Adkins went fishing with his father and broke a record set back in 2004.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has certified a new record-breaking catch of a Blueline Tilefish from Nags Head.

The fish was caught by Adkins from Sutherland, VA near Tower B in Nags Head on June 11th. He caught it while fishing with his father.

Adkins’ fish was 17 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 36 inches from nose to tail, and 20.5 inches in girth.

Marine Fisheries says the previous record was set in 2004 with a 16-pound, 8-ounce catch.

For information on state record fish, check the State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Fishing Tournament staff.

