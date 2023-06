TYRRELL, N.C. (WITN) - A group (or sleuth) of bears was spotted on Highway 64 near Columbia recently.

A motorist on Highway 64 snapped these images of a sleuth of six bears in a field near the Eastern North Carolina town in Tyrrell County this weekend.

Bears in a field near Columbia, NC (David White, Jr.)

Bear in a field near Columbia, NC (David White, Jr.)

