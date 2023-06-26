Section of N.C. 50 to close for pipe replacement on Wednesday

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -A section of a road in an Eastern Carolina town will be closed for maintenance work on Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close N.C. 50 in Wallace, from Lightwood Bridge Road to Sholar Mill Road, in both directions from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a crossline pipe.

Drivers will be directed onto Lightwood Bridge Road, Batchelor Bay Road/Sholar Mill Road and N.C. 50.

Drivers are asked to factor the detour into their trips and be cautious while driving.

