Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Section of N.C. 50 to close for pipe replacement on Wednesday

(Steve Mehling WFIE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -A section of a road in an Eastern Carolina town will be closed for maintenance work on Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close N.C. 50 in Wallace, from Lightwood Bridge Road to Sholar Mill Road, in both directions from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Crews will be replacing a crossline pipe.

Drivers will be directed onto Lightwood Bridge Road, Batchelor Bay Road/Sholar Mill Road and N.C. 50.

Drivers are asked to factor the detour into their trips and be cautious while driving.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening
Goldsboro Police
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon
NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy
Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy hangs on a bit longer

Latest News

Lenoir County Schools offers summer feeding program
Hurricane
Onslow County officials help prepare residents with hurricane preparation forum
Crews respond to plane crash in Brunswick County
Wallace Police say 21-year-old Christen Love is in custody after police say he was involved in...
Man arrested for shooting in Duplin County