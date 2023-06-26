Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms to arrive after sunset

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is an Enhanced Risk for strong to severe storms this evening across Eastern NC. Primary risks including damaging winds in excess of 50 to 70 mph, large hail between quarter and golf ball size, and heavy rain. Depending on how scattered the thunderstorm development will be, there is even an isolated tornado threat.

An initial round of thunderstorms will start to develop around early afternoon, moving east-southeast through the evening. This should bring thunderstorms to the Research Triangle / Raleigh between 6 - 8 pm. For Eastern NC, the storms will continue to fire up and progress eastward well after sunset. Some of the storms may impact Rocky Mount, Wilson and Goldsboro as early as 9 pm, before progressing eastward to Greenville, Kinston and our southern inland counties around 9 - 11 pm. As for the Crystal Coast and OBX, roughly 10 pm - 2 am Tuesday. Be sure to turn on all of your severe weather alerts on your phone and app. In the event of inclement weather impacting your area, be sure to remain away from windows and that you are on the lowest level of a sturdy building. These storms may contain multiple threats so it is imperative to stay weather aware

A second round of storms will start up Tuesday afternoon, however these storms will be weaker than what we experience tonight. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 80s with a breeze out of the west-southwest. By Tuesday night, our atmosphere will stabilize and a calmer pattern will take hold. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs climbing from the mid 80s into the low 90s. A high pressure system sitting nearby will help suppress afternoon storm activity through the tail end of the week. But as the high slides southeastward, we’ll see the chance of storms return again for Saturday and Sunday afternoon. As of now, Sunday has a slightly higher chance of storms.

