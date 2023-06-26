POLICE: Man crashes vehicle after being shot at

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating a car crash Sunday afternoon where the driver was being shot at.

Goldsboro police said it happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 3100 block of Central Heights Road.

The 23-year-old man was trapped in a wrecked vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care for his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the man was trying to get away from another vehicle that was firing shots at him when the crash happened.

Police said they are investigating this as an attempted first degree murder case and ask anyone with information to call them with information.

