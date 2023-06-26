Advertise With Us
Pamlico Sound ferry shifts to summer schedule

Pamlico Sound Ferry Routes to Begin Full Summer Schedules
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Ferry routes on the Pamlico Sound will shift to their summer schedules this week ahead of what could be a busy July 4th holiday.

According to the North Carolina Ferry System, the Swan Quarter - Ocracoke and Cedar Island - Ocracoke ferry routes will be shifting to their summer schedule on Tuesday, June 27,

The daily summer schedule released by the ferry system is:

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 3:45 p.m.

According to the ferry system, people who want to go to Ocracoke from Hatteras Village can use the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry, which makes three roundtrips daily between Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. The Ocracoke Express Ferry accepts reservations ahead of time.

In addition to the updated schedule, the ferry system says the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry route will continue running 36 scheduled departures each day, with additional unscheduled departures added when possible during high traffic demands.

The ferry system highly recommends making reservations for ferry travel on busy summer days. Anyone can make reservations online at www.ncferry.org, or on the phone at 1-800-BY-FERRY. No reservations are accepted on the Hatteras-Ocracoke vehicle ferry.

For real-time text or email updates on weather or mechanical delays visit www.ncdot.gov/fins.

