Onslow County officials help prepare residents with hurricane preparation forum

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Emergency Services is hosting a hurricane community forum on Monday.

Officials are partnering with the Town of North Topsail Beach and the U.S. National weather Service in Newport/Morehead City.

They will discuss key information about being prepared for severe weather throughout the season.

They will also discuss supplies you can keep handy as we continue to monitor tropical activity this summer.

The forum takes place at the North Topsail Beach town hall at 5:30 p.m.

