Man faces murder charges in Pamlico County barn fire

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man is facing murder charges for a deadly barn fire in Merritt.

The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies arrested Jesse Cahoon 41, of Oriental in connection with a barn fire that happened on June 12 at Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables in Merritt.

Samuel Valadez-Galdeano, 55 of Merritt died in the fire. One horse and a donkey were also killed in the blaze.

Deputies say they have charged Cahoon with an open count of murder, one count of first-degree arson, and two counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Cahoon is being held in the Pamlico County Jail under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.