Man arrested for shooting in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) –A man is behind bars after a shooting in on Eastern Carolina town.

Wallace Police say 21-year-old Christen Love is in custody after police say he was involved in a shooting on Friday.

Police say witness statements and video evidence show Love getting out of his vehicle at the intersection of Hwy 117 and Wells street, walking onto US Hwy 117 and shooting at a vehicle that was leaving GoGas.

Officials say Love and the driver of the other vehicle had a verbal altercation a few minutes before.

Police say the assault was target at that person, and not at the business.

He remains in custody at the Duplin County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at 910-285-2126, policeinfo@wallacenc.gov, or message us here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.