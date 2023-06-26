Lenoir County Schools offers summer feeding program

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district is hosting a feeding program to help make sure kids get breakfast and lunch during the summertime.

Lenoir County Public schools is hosting the program, which is similar too what the district offered to students during the pandemic.

Breakfast and lunch will be served to kids up to 18-years-old Monday through Thursdays in cafeterias at South Lenoir, North Lenoir, and Kinston high schools beginning on Monday.

The program will expand to other schools in the county in early July.

The program will also be available to students enrolled in the district’s summer learning camps and to those attending summer camps offered by non-profits, like the Boys & Girls Club and The Salvation Army, as well as the Kinston-Lenoir County recreation department.

