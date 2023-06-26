Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening

Primary Threats Include Damaging Winds and Large Hail
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected During The Evening
By Russell James and Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as an approaching cold front bangs into a hot and muggy airmass over eastern NC. The primary risks for this upcoming weather system will being damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado risk is low, but cannot be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY(WITN)

STORM CONFIDENCE LEVELS: The First Alert Weather Team projects high confidence on damaging winds being the primary risk. We will have strong winds in the upper level of the atmosphere that the building storms will be able to tap into. Some of these stronger winds aloft, will be pulled down to surface resulting in intense winds around 50-60 mph with isolated damaging gusts in excess of 70 mph or greater.

Damaging winds remain a primary risk for Monday, but also the risk for hail and isolated...
Damaging winds remain a primary risk for Monday, but also the risk for hail and isolated tornadoes(WITN Weather)

The storms will have plenty of energy to work with, including high amounts of instability (warm moist air being displaced into a colder environment), lift (cold and warm fronts forcing air to rise out ahead of the changing airmass), and the heating of the day.

Probable risk for severe storms heading into Monday afternoon and evening
Probable risk for severe storms heading into Monday afternoon and evening(Russell James)

WHO MAY BE IMPACTED: All of Eastern NC from the North Inland Counties to the Crystal Coast. Even the Outer Banks may be impacted. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire viewing area under a “POSSIBLE MARGINAL” severe risk.

Current storm impact timings based forecast guidance, atmospheric environments and overall...
Current storm impact timings based forecast guidance, atmospheric environments and overall setup. Note that the timing could shift depending on future forecasts(WITN Weather)

TIMING AND IMPACTS: It looks like storms will pass through I-95 come Monday at 8 p.m. and slowly but surely pass through ENC eventually clearing out by Tuesday morning by 4 a.m. Some of the ensemble forecasts, indicate that the storm segments may contain hail cores and damaging winds.

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening
Goldsboro Police
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon
NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy
Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy hangs on a bit longer

Latest News

Lenoir County Schools offers summer feeding program
Hurricane
Onslow County officials help prepare residents with hurricane preparation forum
Crews respond to plane crash in Brunswick County
Wallace Police say 21-year-old Christen Love is in custody after police say he was involved in...
Man arrested for shooting in Duplin County
3rd annual pride event takes place in Eastern Carolina city.