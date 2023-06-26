First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as an approaching cold front bangs into a hot and muggy airmass over eastern NC. The primary risks for this upcoming weather system will being damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado risk is low, but cannot be ruled out.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY (WITN)

STORM CONFIDENCE LEVELS: The First Alert Weather Team projects high confidence on damaging winds being the primary risk. We will have strong winds in the upper level of the atmosphere that the building storms will be able to tap into. Some of these stronger winds aloft, will be pulled down to surface resulting in intense winds around 50-60 mph with isolated damaging gusts in excess of 70 mph or greater.

Damaging winds remain a primary risk for Monday, but also the risk for hail and isolated tornadoes (WITN Weather)

The storms will have plenty of energy to work with, including high amounts of instability (warm moist air being displaced into a colder environment), lift (cold and warm fronts forcing air to rise out ahead of the changing airmass), and the heating of the day.

Probable risk for severe storms heading into Monday afternoon and evening (Russell James)

WHO MAY BE IMPACTED: All of Eastern NC from the North Inland Counties to the Crystal Coast. Even the Outer Banks may be impacted. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire viewing area under a “POSSIBLE MARGINAL” severe risk.

Current storm impact timings based forecast guidance, atmospheric environments and overall setup. Note that the timing could shift depending on future forecasts (WITN Weather)

TIMING AND IMPACTS: It looks like storms will pass through I-95 come Monday at 8 p.m. and slowly but surely pass through ENC eventually clearing out by Tuesday morning by 4 a.m. Some of the ensemble forecasts, indicate that the storm segments may contain hail cores and damaging winds.

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.