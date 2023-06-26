ECU head football coach Mike Houston is excited about his Pirates with fall camp about a month away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football season is about a month away now from the start of fall camp. Mike Houston held his annual “Ladies Clinic” on Friday night. It gave us a chance to catch up with Coach to see how the Pirates are doing in their preseason training.

“Our current roster, I feel very good about it, and I know they are working hard,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I know there are lots of questions from the general public out there but there is not a whole lot of question marks for us. We’ve got solid players, they are committed to what we are doing. I’m really excited for the season.”

It is hard not to get a little excited when thinking about the what if’s facing one of the blue bloods of college football to start the season at the “Big House” at the University of Michigan. One of the college football playoff teams from last year and the oddsmakers have ECU as 36.5-point underdogs. Coach Houston says the underdog is a great place to be.

“May not be many people that give us much of a chance,” says Houston, “But I can promise you our kids will be ready to go come September. So, they are excited for the match-up.”

Coach Houston said there were 16 recruits on campus this weekend. He and his staff continue to build for the future.

“With recruiting, we are really catching a bunch of momentum right now. It’s been an awesome weekend so far,” says Houston, “We are going to come out of the weekend with a strong committed group. There’s just lots of positive things around the program right now.”

Most of the 16 players announced their commitments on social media over the weekend. They were up to nine commitments from the weekend by our count as of Monday afternoon.

