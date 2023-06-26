Eastern Carolina County bringing back its post-pandemic summer feeding program

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of kids this summer will take part in Lenoir County’s Summer Feeding Program which is returning for the first time post-pandemic at Kinston, South Lenoir, or North Lenoir High Schools.

“We’re now feeding kids on-site, which means children can come on-site to consume their lunch meals during the pandemic; parents were able to come and pick up the meals for the students,” said Monica Willis, LCPS Nutrition Supervisor.

The program feeds kids two times a day for free, with breakfast from 7:40-8:10 a.m. and lunch hours from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Willis said since students have to come inside to get their lunch, it could take some time for the program to pick back up, but right off the bat, they still expect to feed hundreds of kids a day.

“Now we’re looking at 200, 200 to 250, but hopefully in the month of July, we’re looking at doing four, five hundred at each site,” said Willis.

While the program is open to everyone 18 and up, many summer camps also partake in the program. One participating summer camp says it makes the day a lot easier.

“It’s very convenient, it makes sure that none of the kids are gonna be hungry throughout the day while doing activities and things at these programs at our organization, so it is very beneficial. I would say that it makes sure that no kid is left hungry and everyone gets all the nutrition that they need,” said William McQuaigm, with Joseph’s Community Support.

While the program is only at the high schools right now, on July 3rd, it will start at other Lenoir County schools; Southwood Elementary, Contentnea-Savannah K-8, Northwest Elementary and EB Frink along with Rochelle and Woodington middle schools.

Pitt County also has a summer feeding program that started on June 19th.

