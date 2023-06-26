Advertise With Us
DEPUTIES: Chase ends in crash, three arrested for drugs and guns

Alexander Purvis, Devonte Williams, Chauncey Friason(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three men are in jail facing various charges after deputies say they led them on a chase Saturday night in Pitt County.

According to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to check on gunshots being fired in the Kings Crossroads area around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning

One of the deputies that was responding to the gunshots saw a white Audi that matched the description they had been given for a car that may have been involved in the shooting. The deputy said that when he tried to pull the car over, the driver of the Audi sped up and tried to run away.

Deputies said the chase ended on Porter Rd just past Gum Swamp Rd when the Audi ran off the road, struck a light pole, and rolled over onto its roof.

Deputies then arrested all three men that were in the Audi. All three of the men were transported by ambulance to ECU Health Medical Center for evaluation before being taken to the Pitt County Jail.

Deputies charged the driver, 36-year-old Alexander Purvis of Greenville, with felony fleeing to elude arrest, two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule II, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to heed lights or sirens, careless and reckless driving, and failure to stop at a duly erected stop sign. Purvis is being held at the Pitt County Jail under a $187,000 secured bond.

Deputies said the passengers, Devonte Williams, 31, and Chauncey Friason, 27, both of Greenville, have both been charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule II, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both men are being held at the Pitt County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond each.

