Community members were able to dig into some fossil history

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Fossil Festival took place this weekend in one Eastern Carolina Town, which now serves as a fundraiser for the town’s local fossil museum.

“I love it probably so far even though it’s not over this is probably my favorite fossil festival,” said Trey Feresi, Attendee.

A fun take on what many learned about in science class. This weekend community members were able to dig and learn about fossil history at the North Carolina Fossil Festival.

While the festival has been around for about thirty years, this is only the 2nd year its served as a fundraiser for the Aurora Fossil Museum.

“Hoping to grow every year so we can support our summer, camp activities and different things throughout the summer,” said Cynthia Crane, Fossil Museum Executive Director.

Crane says the festival is helping raise money for summer projects. However, it also sparks Indiana Jone’s level of curiosity in kids’ minds.

“It starts in a quarry or become inquisitive that can expand into other aspects of their lives growing up, so if they’re curious about a fossil when they figure out what it is and where it’s from, what kind of animal it was in the future they can use those skills with other jobs,” said Crane.

One parent who grew up going to the museum said it would be fun to experience the rich history of fossils again. Only this time as a family.

“We just moved back to this area, and I thought it would be really interesting for them to come we homeschool as well, so I think it’s a really good experience for them to see everything that has to offer,” said attendee Rob Hardin.

Museum Educator Dr. George Oliver Junior says that was one of the main goals of the festival.

“It’s an exciting time we also have vendors from all over that bring other fossils the besides what we have here at the exhibit, we have educational tents for the children or anybody,” said Oliver.

The festival was jam-packed with other fun activities for families, such as a parade, and live music, along with a glow and foam party.

