Community center gives away hundreds of tennis shoes

Joys Community Center host free Foot Clinic.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today, a community center here in Eastern Carolina offered free foot care.

From 9 to 12, community members were able to come to Joy Community Center to see a podiatrist and were provided free foot diabetic screenings, wound care, and hygiene supplies.

Along with getting a free pair of socks and shoes, sponsored and sized by Fleet Feet, who have donated shoes to Joy’s for the past three years.

The Executive Director of Joys Community Center, Tom Quigley said he learned through his time in the military just how important foot care was, so he loved the idea of proving some to his community.

“You learn through the Marines that you gotta take care of your feet, and some people don’t have the opportunity they don’t have the means to get themselves good shoes. We got people coming in here with duck taped flip flops on, and this is an opportunity for them to get sized and fitted correctly for a pair of shoes that will carry them to the next day,” said Quigley.

Fleet Feet donated over 300 pairs of shoes and over 500 pairs of socks to the community.

Attendees were also able to take a free bagged lunch with them as they left the clinic.

