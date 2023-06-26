CarolinaEast Foundationawards fourteen scholarships to nursing students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation has awarded $63,500 towards education for nursing students.

Fourteen students were given nursing scholarships during a ceremony on June 7. The scholarships were possible through the foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.

CarolinaEast said that the following scholarships were given to the following students:

$8,000 for students pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees - Karly Wynne, Kelly Spencer, Myranda Vogan.

$3,500 for students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degrees - Shameka Frazier, Samuel Gallman, Chevailla Mathis, and Zoë Thomas.

$3,000 for one student pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma - Kayla Parker.

$3,500 for CarolinaEast nurses who were pursuing an advanced nursing degree - Jaime Drake, Katrissa Bennett, Hillary Thomas, Roquette Baez, and Michelle Howard.

“We are so proud of this year’s Hageman Nursing Class,” said Jared Brinkley, executive director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “This deserving group of nurses will continue a long legacy of Hageman recipients who provide outstanding care for our community. The Foundation is fortunate to have a community that understands the impact of financially supporting the next generation of caregivers.”

Since the first scholarship of its kind was given in 2007, a total of $458,500 has been awarded to 129 nursing students, according to CarolinaEast.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.