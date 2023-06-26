Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

CarolinaEast Foundationawards fourteen scholarships to nursing students

2023 Hageman Scholars with Joe Hageman’s Family
2023 Hageman Scholars with Joe Hageman’s Family(CarolinaEast Foundation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The CarolinaEast Foundation has awarded $63,500 towards education for nursing students.

Fourteen students were given nursing scholarships during a ceremony on June 7. The scholarships were possible through the foundation’s Joseph Hageman Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund and the Robert and Beatrice Honnet Nursing Scholarship Fund.

CarolinaEast said that the following scholarships were given to the following students:

  • $8,000 for students pursuing Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees - Karly Wynne, Kelly Spencer, Myranda Vogan.
  • $3,500 for students pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degrees - Shameka Frazier, Samuel Gallman, Chevailla Mathis, and Zoë Thomas.
  • $3,000 for one student pursuing a Practical Nursing diploma - Kayla Parker.
  • $3,500 for CarolinaEast nurses who were pursuing an advanced nursing degree - Jaime Drake, Katrissa Bennett, Hillary Thomas, Roquette Baez, and Michelle Howard.

“We are so proud of this year’s Hageman Nursing Class,” said Jared Brinkley, executive director of the CarolinaEast Foundation. “This deserving group of nurses will continue a long legacy of Hageman recipients who provide outstanding care for our community. The Foundation is fortunate to have a community that understands the impact of financially supporting the next generation of caregivers.”

Since the first scholarship of its kind was given in 2007, a total of $458,500 has been awarded to 129 nursing students, according to CarolinaEast.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening
Crews respond to a plane crash in Brunswick County.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Police in Las Vegas are investigating the officer-involved shooting of an armed kidnapping...
Police: Woman’s 911 text leads to shooting of kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Free Fishing Day for North Carolina public waters July 4
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged
Crews respond to a plane crash in Brunswick County.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Goldsboro Police Car
POLICE: Man crashes vehicle after being shot at