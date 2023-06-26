Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old was found unresponsive in the lodge pool.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia officials said a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a lodge on Saturday.

The West Virginia State Police said SkyLynn Brewer died during a family gathering at Chief Logan Lodge in Logan.

Troopers said SkyLynn was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the drowning.

First responders said it was too late to save the child by the time they arrived.

Police said the girl was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water.

Attempts to resuscitate SkyLynn were made, and she was taken to the hospital where efforts were continued but none were successful.

An autopsy will be conducted in Charleston to determine the child’s exact cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Heat and humidity today help fuel tonight’s storms

Latest News

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP...
Supreme Court unfreezes Louisiana redistricting case that could boost power of Black voters
Lenoir County Schools Summer Feeding Program
Eastern Carolina County bringing back its post-pandemic summer feeding program
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe thunderstorms to arrive after sunset