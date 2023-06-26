3rd annual pride event takes place in Eastern Carolina city.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the East hosted its third annual pride event.

“I feel like this is excellent. It’s so nice to see so many members of our community outside and actively supporting us in these times, and it makes me really happy,” said Mercedes Falquez, an attendee.

Saturday from 10 to 2, almost 40 vendors set up in Greenville Town Common to celebrate pride month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the event to provide resources and entertainment for the Greenville pride community.

“To just raise awareness that this community is here in Greenville, because of lack of acceptance sometimes individuals have higher rates of mental health concerns, as well as a suicide and self-harm, so we wanted to be able to provide them with resources,” Pitt County NAMI President

Along with the vendors, there were drag queens, music, and tons of activities.

Some attendees say it’s more important now than ever to show support for the LGBTQ-plus community as legislature is starting to focus on their community. Such as a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from competing on middle school, high school and college sports teams that align with their gender identity.

“It bothers me more so for some folks and others I know they’re certainly like trans youth, the ones being hurt the worst in certain states like Florida or Texas are getting a bit more severe restrictions,” said attendee Erin Bunch.

“Being a former Floridian, I have seen this and how it affects my friends and family back home, and to have a community that’s actively saying we’re here we support you it means a lot, it really does” said Falquez.

Yet, attendees say the event was a great success and expressed the importance and need for making their voices heard.

“Just have that reminder of how much wonderful community there is here in Greenville that’s supportive of me and persons like me and also just an opportunity to show up in defiance and to say hey, it might be a little bit of a tense, political situation right now for transgender persons, but hey it’s an opportunity for me to say I’m still here,” said Bunch.

Herring also said they did add extra security to the event to make sure everyone felt safe. Overall, she said they saw love and acceptance from everyone who attended. She also says she looks forward to the future success of the event.

