Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex District Attorney, warned people to make sure they are secure after a triple stabbing. (Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

Newton police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning by a person who knew the victims.

The three people suffered stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

Their identities have not been released, but officials said two of the victims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

According to a preliminary probe, it appears there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Officials said they are also looking into a recent break-in less than a mile from the crime scene.

So far there’s no word if the two intrusions are related.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Hot afternoon temps will fuel severe storm risk Monday evening
Goldsboro Police
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon
NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy
Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy hangs on a bit longer

Latest News

Lenoir County Schools offers summer feeding program
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Livent Corporation lithium plant in Gaston County,...
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at lithium plant in North Carolina
Damage assessment is underway after a suspected tornado hit the Bargersville area near...
Indiana tornado kills 1 as severe weather causes damage and power outages across multiple states
Hurricane
Onslow County officials help prepare residents with hurricane preparation forum
Crews respond to plane crash in Brunswick County