Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & Sunny Sunday with a ‘First Alert Weather Day’ for Monday

Chance to see temperatures surpassing 90-degress
Natalie Parsons - WITN
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Your Sunday will be absolutely beautiful! Hot and sunny with a high of 91F. Just know that there is the chance for some coastal showers between 2-6 p.m. in places like Carteret county, Beaufort through Morehead City and Jacksonville. Then clear skies through the overnight for the most part with a low of 71F.

ENC will see clouds early on for Monday, but then we do have the potential for morning sun between 6 a.m. through 3 p.m. with a high of 93F. Then we will see storms passing through I-95 by 8 p.m. and we’ll see those passing through our area until Tuesday 6 a.m.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: There will be a risk for severe thunderstorms Monday evening with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts and the chance for large hail. A cold front will approach the area from the west, serving as a lifting mechanism for showers and storms. Some of the storms that do form could be rather strong. Out ahead of the front, it will be humid and sultry with temperatures expected to reach the 90s with heat index values approaching close to 100.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

