Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy hangs on a bit longer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tropical Storm Cindy showed little change in intensity while continuing to move northwest. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 60 mph with higher gusts as it continues to move northwest at 17 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward about 90 miles from the center of the storm, and the minimal central pressure is reported as 1005 mb. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Cindy will continue moving in this motion over the next few days and should stay northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands through next week. It’s also expected that “some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week.”

NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy (WITN Weather)

