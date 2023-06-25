Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy hangs on a bit longer

Tropical Storm Cindy maintains moderate intensity
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tropical Storm Cindy showed little change in intensity while continuing to move northwest. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 60 mph with higher gusts as it continues to move northwest at 17 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend outward about 90 miles from the center of the storm, and the minimal central pressure is reported as 1005 mb. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Cindy will continue moving in this motion over the next few days and should stay northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands through next week. It’s also expected that “some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week.”

NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy
NHC outlook of Tropical Storm Cindy(WITN Weather)

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Also be sure to pick-up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
It happened on South Memorial Drive near the Reedy Branch Road intersection around 1:30 p.m.
Rollover crash slows Greenville traffic on busy highway
The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.
Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville
The tornado hit around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Update on tornado damage at Kinston Plaza
Friday 11:00 update
Latest from the tropics: Bret set to diminish this weekend; Cindy holds steady

Latest News

Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Weekend; First Alert Weather Day: Monday with strong storms possible
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
5:00 am Friday update
Latest from the tropics: Bret crosses Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm; Cindy tracking to the WNW
Friday 11:00 update
Latest from the tropics: Bret set to diminish this weekend; Cindy holds steady