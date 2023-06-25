Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy continues to weaken

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Cindy continues to weakens as it moves northwestward across the Atlantic Ocean.

She is currently located about 435-miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles and traveling 17-mph in a northwestward motion.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Cindy will “gradually decrease in forward speed during the next day or so.”

TRACKING THE TROPICS: CINDY (6.25.2023)
TRACKING THE TROPICS: CINDY (6.25.2023)(WITN)

The NHC says, “Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.”

Cindy’s maximum sustained winds have decreased down to about 45-mph with gusts being higher.

The minimum central pressure is reported at 1009-mb.

Be sure to pick-up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.
Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
It happened on South Memorial Drive near the Reedy Branch Road intersection around 1:30 p.m.
Rollover crash slows Greenville traffic on busy highway
Goldsboro Police
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon

Latest News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating the shooting death of one man
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Hot & Sunny Sunday with a ‘First Alert Weather Day’ for Monday
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Weekend; First Alert Weather Day: Monday with strong storms possible