Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cindy continues to weaken

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Cindy continues to weakens as it moves northwestward across the Atlantic Ocean.

She is currently located about 435-miles north-northeast of the Lesser Antilles and traveling 17-mph in a northwestward motion.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that Tropical Storm Cindy will “gradually decrease in forward speed during the next day or so.”

TRACKING THE TROPICS: CINDY (6.25.2023) (WITN)

The NHC says, “Cindy is expected to degenerate into a trough of low pressure by Monday night.”

Cindy’s maximum sustained winds have decreased down to about 45-mph with gusts being higher.

The minimum central pressure is reported at 1009-mb.

