First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected

Primary Threats Include Damaging Winds and Large Hail
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Weekend; First Alert Weather Day: Monday with strong storms possible
By Russell James and Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday will be an active FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY with major risks for this upcoming weather system being damaging winds and large hail.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: MONDAY(WITN)

STORM CONFIDENCE LEVELS: The First Alert Weather Team projects high confidence on damaging winds being the primary risks. We will have strong winds in the upper level of the atmosphere that the storms will be able to tap into. Some of these stronger winds aloft, may easily become drafted down to surface resulting in intense winds around 50-60 mph with isolated damaging gusts in excess of 70 mph or greater.

Overall threat risk
Overall threat risk(WITN Weather)

The storms will have plenty of energy to work with, including high amounts of instability (warm moist air being displaced into a colder environment), lift (cold and warm fronts forcing air to rise out ahead of the changing airmass), and the heating of the day.

WHO MAY BE IMPACTED: All of Eastern NC from the North Inland Counties to the Crystal Coast. Even the Outer Banks may be impacted. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire viewing area under a “POSSIBLE MARGINAL” severe risk.

SEVERE WEATHER (MONDAY)
SEVERE WEATHER (MONDAY)(WITN)

TIMING AND IMPACTS: It looks like storms will pass through I-95 come Monday at 8 p.m. and slowly but surely pass through ENC eventually clearing out by Tuesday morning by 6 a.m. Some of the ensemble forecasts, indicate that the storm segments may contain hail cores and destructive winds.

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

