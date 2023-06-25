Advertise With Us
Edenton police seek two people that they say tried to rob an ATM

Edenton police say these two people tried to rob an ATM machine early Sunday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Edenton police are seeking two people they say tried to break into an ATM machine.

According to police, they were called to West Queen Street early Sunday morning to check on a burglary alarm.

Police say that when they got to the Southern Bank they found that someone had tried to break into the ATM machine.

Police said that surveillance footage from the bank shows what they believe is a man and a woman attempting to break into the machine. Both of the people in the video wore hooded jackets, masks, and gloves to conceal their identities.

Police also said they were able to see the truck the couple was using. Police have said the truck is a white-in-color Ford F150 pickup truck with Virginia license plate XUX-6497. The vehicle had WarwickMechanicalGroup.com on the tailgate and the number 35 on it. The truck also had a silver ladder rack and red and yellow gas cylinders in the bed of the truck.

According to police, the company shown on the truck told them that the truck is assigned and stationed at a job site in Elizabeth City at the new Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

“This is a perfect example on the importance of having an alarm system and video surveillance at your home or your business. Our 911 center received the phone call at 5:17 am, EPD received the call from dispatch at 5:17 am, and EPD arrived on scene at 5:19 am,” said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. “It’s evident that our unknown suspects knew they could not complete their task because of the alarm and fled the area quickly.”

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information on the identity of both individuals to please contact the police department. You can do so by calling Corporal Lassiter at 252-333-9628, Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-333-4878 or 252-482-5144 ext 106, or Chief King at 252-482-9890 or utilizing the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. You can also report crime information online athttps://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.html

Police say that two people driving this truck tried to rob an ATM machine in Edenton early...
