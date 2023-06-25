Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.
Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville
It happened on South Memorial Drive near the Reedy Branch Road intersection around 1:30 p.m.
Rollover crash slows Greenville traffic on busy highway
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected
Goldsboro Police
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon

Latest News

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating the shooting death of one man
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies
File - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, July...
One year later, Supreme Court’s abortion decision both scorned and praised