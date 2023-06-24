Advertise With Us
Wayne County man charged with trafficking drugs; concealed weapon

Goldsboro Police
Goldsboro Police(Goldsboro PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department says on June 15, 2023, the Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe for a motor vehicle violation in the 300 block of East Elm Street.

They say 34-year-old Joshua Darden of Dudley, exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away.

Police say after a body search, they found a concealed handgun and oxycodone tablets, amphetamine tablets and cocaine, inside his vehicle.

Darden was charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Possession (F), Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Transportation (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI (F), Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and Carrying a Concealed Gun (M).

Darden was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $400,000 secured bond.

