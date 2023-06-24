Wallace police investigating shooting

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the East are investigating a shooting between two cars.

Wallace Police Department says the shooting happened on US Highway 117 near Wells Street.

Authorities say multiple shots were fired and stray bullets struck a nearby business, a parked car, and one person received minor injuries after being hit by shattered glass.

Officers and detectives are on the scene and US 117 is temporarily closed. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 910-285-2129 or email the department at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

