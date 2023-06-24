Advertise With Us
Two men busted in La Grange on drug charges

Christian Smith and Donald Cannon
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men are facing multiple drug charges after being arrested Friday following a narcotics investigation.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the Restore Lenoir SCARR, otherwise known as Street Crimes and Rapid Response unit investigated 3164 Kennedy Home Road following citizen’s complaints.

La Grange’s Christian Smith and Donald Cannon were arrested and charged following the investigation where detectives found narcotics that were being processed and distributed at the Kennedy Home Road residence.

Detectives found and took marijuana and MDMA, along with packaging and containers consistent with the sale of street-level narcotics. Officials say they also found a firearm on the property that had been modified into a short-barreled rifle.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule VI substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warrants were also obtained for Cannon for possession with intent to sell and distribute Schedule VI substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, manufacturing Schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and distribute MDMA, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Smith and Cannon were both arrested and placed into the Lenoir County Jail under secured bonds.

