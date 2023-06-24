Advertise With Us
Sex offender arrested after failing to let authorities know of address change

Timothy Darnell Pope, Jr.
Timothy Darnell Pope, Jr.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Registered sex offender, 27-year-old Timothy Darnell Pope, Jr. of Greenville is behind bars after not notifying his change of address.

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says they found out Pope moved to Beaufort County earlier this year on February 8th.

Authorities say Pope failed to appear in person to notify the Sex Offender Compliance Manager of the move.

Deputies spoke to his probation officer who says Pope escaped from probation and was currently wanted. He was in Beaufort County and arrested on the absconder warrant on June 1st.

He was brought back to Pitt County where he was arrested on one felony count of failing to register new address sex offender and received a $10,000 secured bond.

Since his arrest, Pope has been transferred to Beaufort County where he remains in custody.

