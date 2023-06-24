Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and Muggy Weekend; First Alert Weather Day: Monday with strong storms possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of us tonight will manage to cool down to the upper 60s and lower 70s, but it will come at a price. A few spotty showers are possible across the east tonight but will quickly clear out as lose the heating of the day. Sunday is shaping up to be very warm with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon. With the sea breeze setting up along the coast, a spotty shower or storm is possible

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: There will be a risk for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, with the main concerns large hail and damaging wind gusts. A cold front will approach the area from the west, serving as a lifting mechanism for showers and storms. Some of the storms that do form could be rather strong. Out ahead of the front, it will be humid and sultry with temperatures expected to reach the 90s with heat index values approaching close to 100.

