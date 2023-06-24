Advertise With Us
Pitt County sex offender behind bars after not notifying his change of address

Joseph Whitehurst
Joseph Whitehurst(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A registered sex offender has been arrested after failing to let the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office know of his change of address.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s office says in March of this year, they started an investigation into Greenville’s 24-year-old, Joseph Matthew Whitehurst, a non-compliant sex offender.

During the investigation, detectives also found that Whitehurst had 5 social media profiles that he failed to share with the sheriff’s office.

Whitehurst was arrested and charged with 1 felony count of fail to report new address sex offender and 5 felony counts of fail to report sex offender non-compliance.

He was arrested on June 22nd by the Washington Police Department and was given a $25,000 secured bond before being transferred to the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains in custody.

