Pamlico Co. deputies nab man wanted for armed robbery in Beaufort Co.

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Craven County man is facing charges of felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault in Beaufort County. They say 37-year-old Keith Paul, Jr., of Lupton Lane in New Bern, was arrested on June 22, 2023.

At approximately 1:02 am, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery that occurred on West Road in Aurora, NC. Deputies responded and learned the victim was assaulted and his car was stolen. Around 7:15 am, Beaufort County Deputies learned the victim’s vehicle had been located by Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Jr., was arrested by the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office and later confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies say the victim had minor injuries but did not require any medical treatment.

