Onslow County Sheriff’s Office investigating the shooting death of one man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help following the death of Jacksonville’s 44-year-old Andre Markell Lewis.

Officials say the shooting happened in the area of Cordell Circle in Jacksonville around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The department received a call involving several people fighting, shots fired, and one person having been shot.

Upon arrival, they found Lewis on the road suffering from a gunshot wound before being transported to Naval Hospital where he later died.

Authorities say this was an isolated shooting and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Aaron Coleman at 910-989-4073.

Crime Stoppers also offers cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.

