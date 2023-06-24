Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated afternoon showers this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Most of ENC will enjoy a Saturday full of a sun and cloud mix. Although there is a chance for some afternoon showers that may last into the evening for parts of our area. Not everyone will see a bit of a sprinkle. Overall, temperatures will continue to rise to about a high of 87F.

Temperatures will drop into the overnight getting down to a low of 72F for Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday morning will be a sunny one and a great time to get out and about. But just know that this day will be a bit of a “copy repeat” type of day in regards to Saturday. We’ll have afternoon showers again, but these will be for a much shorter range moving out before 8 p.m. ENC will end the weekend possibly reaching up to 90F.

And if you’ve been extra sneezy lately, it could be a result of the ALLERY REPORT changes! Check it out below:

For those of you who are in need of additional heat, the low 90s on Monday hopefully scratch that itch, especially as humidity makes it feel like we are in the mid to upper 90s. Another front will push storms back into the area late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Rain chances will trend downward Tuesday, leaving us with a pause in the showers through the middle of next week. Highs will come down from the low 90s Monday to the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret moved into the Caribbean Sea as a tropical storm early Friday morning. It will die out in the Caribbean Sea this weekend. The NHC is issuing advisories Tropical Storm Cindy. The storm is located a few hundred miles from the Leeward Islands. Cindy is expected to track north of the Antilles over the weekend while holding at tropical storm strength.

