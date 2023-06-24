Advertise With Us
Latest from the Tropics: Tropical Storm Bret weakens while Cindy strengthens

TRACKING THE TROPICS (6.24.2023)
TRACKING THE TROPICS (6.24.2023)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The WITN Weather Team continues to monitor conditions in the tropics.

First, let’s talk TROPICAL STORM BRET:

As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, Tropical Storm Bret has weakened as it passes north Aruba and is expected to continue weaking even further throughout the weekend. The National Hurricane Weather Center expects that Tropical Storm Bret will “dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea” on Saturday night or early Sunday. Bret’s sustained winds are currently at 45-mph as it continues to move westward at 18-mph. The supposed tropical storm force winds extend outward about 140-miles to the center of the center, and the central pressure is reported as 1005-mb.

TROPICAL STORM BRET
TROPICAL STORM BRET(WITN)

Second, let’s talk TROPICAL STORM CINDY:

As of 5 a.m. on Saturday, Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened while continuing to move west-northwestward. Sustained winds are currently at 60-mph with higher gusts as it continues to move west-northwestward at 15-mph. The supposed tropical storm force winds extend outward about 60-miles to the center of the center, and the central pressure is reported as 1001-mb. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Cindy will continue moving in this motion over the next few day and should stay northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through next week. Its also expected that “some gradual weakening is forecast into early next week.”

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
TROPICAL STORM CINDY(WITN)

Stay tuned to WITN, WITN.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Also be sure to pick-up the 2023 WITN Hurricane Survival Guide at participating stores.

