First Alert Weather Day Monday: Strong To Intense Storms Expected

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First Alert Weather Day will be active heading into Monday. The major risks with this upcoming weather system will be damaging winds and hail heading later into the afternoon and evening

Projected impacts over the coming days (WITN Weather)

STORM CONFIDENCE LEVELS: As of this evening the First Alert Weather Team projects high confidence on damaging winds being the primary risks. We will have strong winds in the upper level of the atmosphere that the storms will be able to tap into. Some of these stronger winds aloft, may easily become drafted down to surface resulting in intense winds around 50-60 mph, with isolated damaging gusts in excess of 70 mph or greater.

Overall threat risk (WITN Weather)

First Alert Weather Day Ingredients (WITN Weather)

The storms will have plenty of energy to work with, including high amounts of instability (warm moist air being displaced into a colder environment), lift (cold and warm fronts forcing air to rise out ahead of the changing airmass), and the heating of the day.

Storm fuel needed to trigger showers and storms (WITN Weather)

WHO MAY BE IMPACTED: All of Eastern NC from the North Inland Counties to the Crystal Coast. Even the Outer Banks may be impacted. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the entire viewing area under a Level 2 (Slight Risk) for severe thunderstorms.

Slight risk of storms heading into Monday (WITN Weather)

TIMING AND IMPACTS: Late Monday Afternoon and Evening (3PM - 11PM) - Strong to severe storms likely across the east as we will see a few storms develop. As of now, most computer model guidance and ensemble forecasts continue to consider a few bowing lines of the thunderstorms to develop by late evening. One line approaching from the Research Triangle, and another line developing across Central NC and steadily intensifying as it progresses eastward. Note that the precipitation shown is one scenario of how the event could unfold. Some of the ensemble forecasts, indicate that the storm segments may contain hail cores and destructive winds.

Strong to severe storms likely across the east as we will see a few storms possibly during the evening. Note that the precipitation shown is one scenario of how the event could unfold (WITN Weather)

Be sure to stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.