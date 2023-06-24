ECU football head coach Mike Houston’s Ladies Clinic has big draw and big fun

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston held his “Ladies Clinic” Friday night with dozens of Pirates fans participating. A chance to get to know the game and the team on a more personal level.

“This is one of the best events we do all year. We got a very enthusiastic bunch here with us tonight. They get to meet our wives. My kids are out here running around somewhere. So, they get to see that side of us that you don’t usually get to see on the sideline of game day,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “The players are having a great time with us tonight also. It’s great for the ladies to see them without a helmet on. See some of their personalities. They figure out why we are so attached to our players. They are phenomenal young men. It’s just a great night.”

ECU opens the season at Michigan in just over two months. The Pirates report for fall camp practice at the end of next month.

