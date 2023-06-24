Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU football head coach Mike Houston’s Ladies Clinic has big draw and big fun

Dozens of Pirate fans come experience football and get closer to the team
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston held his “Ladies Clinic” Friday night with dozens of Pirates fans participating. A chance to get to know the game and the team on a more personal level.

“This is one of the best events we do all year. We got a very enthusiastic bunch here with us tonight. They get to meet our wives. My kids are out here running around somewhere. So, they get to see that side of us that you don’t usually get to see on the sideline of game day,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “The players are having a great time with us tonight also. It’s great for the ladies to see them without a helmet on. See some of their personalities. They figure out why we are so attached to our players. They are phenomenal young men. It’s just a great night.”

ECU opens the season at Michigan in just over two months. The Pirates report for fall camp practice at the end of next month.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
It happened on South Memorial Drive near the Reedy Branch Road intersection around 1:30 p.m.
Rollover crash slows Greenville traffic on busy highway
The crash happened on U.S. 264 near Recycling Lane in Pitt County.
Car lands on top in flooded ditch on U.S. 264 outside of Greenville
Friday 11:00 update
Latest from the tropics: Bret set to diminish this weekend; Cindy holds steady
The tornado hit around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Update on tornado damage at Kinston Plaza

Latest News

E.C. Auto and Truck Center claims city title
East Carolina Auto and Truck Center wins Greenville Little League City Championship
WITN ECU LADIES CLINIC
WITN GREENVILLE LL CITY CHAMPS
Former ECU head football coach Skip Holtz named USFL Coach of the Year