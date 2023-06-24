East Carolina Auto and Truck Center wins Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Little League City Championship series came down to the deciding game three Friday night at Stallings Stadium. East Carolina Auto and Truck Center (Tar Heel LL) won game three 1-0 to claim the series 2-1 over Kiwanis (North State LL).

It was a pitcher’s duel and a few kids pitched out of big spots. Cooper Sims hung a few straight zeros for Kiwanis but they trailed 1-0 most of the game.

Conner Senatore pitched scoreless baseball into the 5th inning. Thomas Moye came in and closed out the final inning and two-thirds to cap the shutout with a heroic strike out to end it.

“It feels awesome,” says Moye who is only 10 years old, “I still got two more years. I got to face the best. To be the best you gotta beat the best.”

“I’m feeling great. I came out and I threw strikes,” says Senatore, “In the second round of the playoffs, I was burnt. When we lost that second game, I was so excited to come out here and throw today.”

“I’m fortunate. This is my third time in it. I got three kids that played all with EC Auto. All three of them made it. Lost the first year in 2017, won in 2019 and tonight,” says EC Auto Head Coach Todd Boyd, “We pour so much into these kids throughout the season. To have it finish like this is the best thing.”

