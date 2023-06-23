Wallace police investigating house fire

WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) -Police in the east are investigating after an abandoned house caught fire late Thursday night.

Wallace Police Department says it’s investigating a house fire that happened last night around 11:46 p.m. at 118 East Cliff Street.

Authorities say this could be arson as the house has been abandoned for serval years.

The Duplin County Fire Marshall’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information should is asked to call WPD at 910-285-2126, or email at policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.

