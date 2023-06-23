Advertise With Us
Update on tornado damage at Kinston Plaza

The tornado hit around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
The tornado hit around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses at one Kinston shopping center are in clean-up mode after Thursday afternoon’s tornado.

The EF-1 twister struck the Kinston Plaza on Plaza Boulevard shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Winds estimated at 100 miles per hour smashed front windows out of Furniture Fair, and caused roof damage to it and the DMV License Plate Agency, the Postal Service branch, and Spence Automotive.

This is the back of the shopping center.
This is the back of the shopping center.

Gram Spear, vice president of Perry Management, says the DMV is moving into a temporary location and hopefully will be open by Monday. He said the post office suffered water damage and should be open again next week, while there is no timetable yet for Furniture Fair to reopen.

Spear did say they plan to repair the damage and that the furniture store would reopen in the same location.

He said Kinston Plaza has had fires in the past, but never a tornado.

No one was injured by the storm, according to the fire department.

This was the inside of the NC License Plate Agency.
This was the inside of the NC License Plate Agency.

